With 'Sooryavanshi' Set To Hit The Big Screens, Here's A Look At Rohit Shetty's Net Worth

Rohit Shetty is evidently one of the biggest directors working in the Hindi film industry right now. The director has been titled as the hit machine as he has delivered some of the biggest hits from the past decade. With multiple hit films under his kitty and the upcoming film Sooryavanshi set to hit the ticket windows, here is a look at Rohit Shetty's net worth.

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Tejasswi Prakash upset with Rohit Shetty for destroying her phone

Rohit Shetty's net worth details

The Cop Universe franchise director Rohit Shetty reportedly has an estimated net worth of ₹248 crores. This heavy sum of net worth has been accumulated by Shetty with his work in multiple films and judging reality TV shows. Besides this, the director also owns a production house by the name of Rohit Shetty Private Limited which formed back in 2016.

Also read: Ranveer Singh has worked with many directors; Rohit Shetty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali & more

Aaj ke khatron ki hoyegi kadak start in @bharti_lalli's andaaz. 😍

Tune in tonight at 9 PM, only on #Colors.#KKK10

Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/WONu7YvEPQ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) March 8, 2020

Also read: Rohit Shetty lauds Mumbai police for helping him shoot 'Sooryavanshi' across the city

Reports suggest furthermore that the director earns a whopping ₹30 lakhs per episode for his appearance as a judge on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. Besides this, the director has now come up with a high-octane film titled Sooryavanshi which is his most expensive film to date. The gun blazing action film has been reportedly made on a budget of ₹150 crores, which has already been reportedly recovered by selling satellite, online and music rights.

Also read: 'Sooryavanshi' director Rohit Shetty says 'commercial films are dying'; reveals why

The film is all set to be in the profit zone as it releases and sets ticket counters on fire. Director Rohit Shetty is reportedly going to receive a substantial profit share depending on the film's performance at the box office. The director has also received a fixed salary before the film went on board. Sooryavanshi is expected to earn over ₹300 crores at the box office, as it is one of the highest anticipated films of the year.

Also read: Katrina Kaif fans start an angry trend against her 'Sooryavanshi' director Rohit Shetty

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.