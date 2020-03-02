Rohit Shetty Speaks On Delhi Riots At Sooryavansham Event; Emphasises On 'being Silent'

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's next film, Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavashi, is centred around terror strikes and communal harmony. Speaking at the trailer launch of his film, the filmmaker asked people to stay calm in the face of communal tension in the wake of the Delhi riots, and urged people not to spread panic and rumours without adequate knowledge of ground realities.

Rohit Shetty on Delhi riots

Asked about his reaction to the Delhi riots, the director said the best thing at this time would be to stay quiet. "It's a very serious issue and a lot of people are talking about it. The best thing right now for all of us would be to stay calm. Our officials, the government, our people are there... It's easy to talk about what people have gone through there while doing an event here. So the best thing, right now, for entire India would be to stay silent.

"Everyone's been talking and the chaos is increasing. If we stay quiet, things will fall in place. There's a chief minister, others are there. Has anyone seen riots? You'll be really scared. One should never engage in it. I can give a lecture, people will praise me on social media. But right now, we all should stay silent about it for a few days... Until it is sorted, let's us not speak."

Touted to be another cop drama addition to Rohit Shetty’s directorial list that stars Akshay Kumar as the lead actor. It is the third part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe trilogy that began with Singham. The film is slated to hit theatres on March 27th, 2020 and will star Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer, and Vivan Bhatena in prominent roles.

