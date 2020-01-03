Rohit Shetty Reveals THESE Actors Forget Their Lines And Their Dance Steps, Watch Video

In a completely chilled out and brazen avatar, Golmaal director Rohit Shetty spoke to actor Neha Dhupia in her talk show No Filter Neha about myriad topics from his mantra for success in the industry to picking at some of his leading actors. In a quirky quiz section, when asked to name an actor who forgets his lines, Rohit Shetty quickly revealed that Akshay Kumar often forgets his lines. He went on to add that the Khiladi actor even forgets his own name at times! He named his Singham actor Ajay Devgn when asked about the actor who usually has a hard time picking up dance steps.

Rohit Shetty is known for creating Bollywood's own cop universe with Ajay Devgn's Singham and Singham Returns, Ranveer Singh's Simmba and the upcoming film Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. The acclaimed director is called a hitmaker as fans love to see the larger than life action sequences in his films and that usually makes his films a blockbuster. The director is now gearing up for the release of Sooryavanshi which features actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

Rohit Shetty's cop universe

Rohit Shetty has previously helmed Ajay Devgn-fronted Singham and Singham Returns, as well as Ranveer Singh's Simmba. Sooryavanshi, co-produced by Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar, in association with Reliance Entertainment and Cape Of Good Films, is the fourth film in the director's cop universe. Both Ajay and Ranveer will make cameo appearances in Sooryavanshi. Katrina Kaif will be playing the lead role opposite Akshay Kumar in the film and it is scheduled to be released on March 27.

