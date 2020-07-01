Sara Ali Khan Mesmerizes Fans With Her Charming Looks And Poetic Skills; See Her Post

It seems that Bollywood's newbie Sara Ali Khan has donned the cap of a poet and has been sharing her thoughts on social media. Recently, Sara shared a picture on the Internet where she can be seen acing the fashion game while bringing out the poetic side in her.

In the picture, she can be seen lying on a sofa while describing her looks with a beautiful poem which was written by her. In the picture, the Kedarnath actress can be seen stealing all the hearts with her gorgeous looks.

Sara Ali Khan flaunts her poetic side

The actress shared the picture on her Instagram page and captioned the post while flaunting her poetic side. In the caption, she wrote, “Colour pop, time to shop, track pants or a sexy crop, Purple lipstick cap on top, hair inside post chop chop, Sara ki Shayari will never stop.”

Several fans of the actress poured in their love for the beautiful picture as well as praise Sara’s poetic skills. One of the users wrote that the post is the beautiful thing that he has seen today. Another user hailed her ‘shayri’ and said it’s the best. A third user wrote that nothing can beat Sara’s poetic skills. Another user appreciated her looks in the picture and wrote that the actress is looking very “fresh.”

Read: When Sushant Singh Rajput And Sara Ali Khan Hilariously Mimicked Saif Ali Khan | WATCH

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput & Sara Ali Khan’s Old Dance Rehearsal Video Will Melt Your Heart



Earlier, for the first time in months (since lockdown), Sara Ali Khan, on June 30 stepped out for a meeting with director Anand L Rai. Dressed in a pink traditional outfit, Sara greeted paparazzi outside Anand L Rai's office with her signature namaste pose. While greeting the paps, Sara also asked them how they were doing and if they were safe. Soon after that, she started trending on Twitter where users lauded her simplicity.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress will be seen next opposite heartthrob Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan’s directorial film Coolie No 1 remake. She will also be seen in Atrangi Re which is helmed by Aanand L. Rai.

Aanand L Rai has described Atrangi Re as a musical drama and a project that is close to his heart. The film is produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films. Acclaimed artist A.R. Rahman will compose the music. The story is written by Himanshu Sharma.

(Image credit: Sara Ali Khan/ Instagram)

Read: Sara Ali Khan Or Katrina Kaif: Who Styled The Crystal Tasselled Blouse Better?

Read: Kriti Sanon Or Sara Ali Khan: Who Looks Better In The Light Green Gharara?



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.