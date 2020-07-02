Sara Ali Khan Gives In To Her Guilty Pleasure, Posts A Pic Of Tempting Chocolate Cake

Sara Ali Khan recently uploaded a snap of a chocolate cake on her social media. She also tagged two of her friends in the post who reposted Sara's post as well. Sara called the cake one of the best cakes she had eaten.

Pic Credit: Sarah Ali Khan's Instagram

Sara Ali Khan recently posted a snap on her Instagram account. She posted a picture of a heart shape chocolate cake on her story. The photos consisted of many gifs and the actor added the following caption - One of the best, with a few emojis and a cake gif . Before this snap, Sara had also posted a picture of her house. Fans could can see Sara's window slab which was fully furnished with many pillows and a table with books and a coffee mug. There were also curtains, making the picture very aesthetically pleasing.

Sara's weight loss journey

Sara Ali Khan is very active on social media and posted an almost three-minute-long video where the actor is seen overweight and then the video moves on to many of her workout clips. The entire video is a compilation of her workout sessions and how she managed to get such a sleek figure. Sara can be seen doing different types of exercises in the entire video to which she credits her incredible weight loss journey. Take a look at the video and her funny caption.

Sarah captioned the picture - Namaste Darshako Lockdown Edition Episode 2: From Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha. She made fun of her own weight in the caption and also showed her fans how she went from being overweight to fit. Many fans responded to the post. Here's a look at all the positive comments on her video.

On the work front, Sarah will be seen in the new movie called Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. The movie will be a remake of the 1995 film of the same name. The movie was supposed to release soon but got postponed due to the pandemic.

