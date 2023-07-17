Rohit Shetty Shares Singham Again Update, Says ‘will Take 2-3 Months To...'

Rohit Shetty will team up with Ajay Devgn yet again to reprise the thrilling series Singham. The upcoming film will expand the prevailing cop universe. In a new interview, the director revealed key details about the movie’s plot and development.

3 things you need to know

Singham Again will be the third film in the franchise.

The movie will be headlined by Ajay Devgn.

The film is scheduled to release in August 2024.

Rohit Shetty reveals Singham Again will be back soon

Rohit Shetty is currently working on his film Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra. The film will also be a part of his cop universe. It is only after the completion of this movie, that he will begin work on Singham Again. However, he revealed that it will still take “two-three months” before the filming begins.

(Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar all appeared together in the movie Simbba. | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

Talking about the film, the director assured that the script of Singham is “unique” and the “character is most loved”. Discussing the scale of the film, the director mentioned that with the new film, they have gone a step further with what Sooryavanshi started. He assured his fans that the movie is going to be bigger than Sooryavanshi. The movie will release on Independence Day 2024.

Rohit Shetty expands the cop universe

What started with Singham in 2011, was followed by Singham Returns in 2014. The cop dramas helmed by Rohit Shetty came to be known as the ‘cop universe’ with the addition of Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryanvanshi. With Singham Again, the director will also introduce the first ever ‘lady cop’. Deepika Padukone has been confirmed for the role of the same.