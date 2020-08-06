Rohit Shetty To Share Major Portion Of Remuneration From 'KKK' To Support Cine Employees

Rohit Shetty has pitched in to support cine employees of the Hindi film industry. The Golmaal filmmaker, who recently joined the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi as a host, has decided to financially support cine employees by using a portion of his remuneration from KKK. Rohit will be directly transferring money to the bank accounts of these individuals, including background dancers, stuntmen, junior artists and light men to name a few.

Rohit Shetty backs cine employees to make ends meet

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the lives of several individuals from the film fraternity who work behind the scenes. Multiple Bollywood celebrities had stepped forward to support the financial needs of these individuals. Joining the bandwagon now is the Simmba director Rohit Shetty. The 47-year-old has decided to use a portion of his earnings from Khatron Ke Khiladi to financially aid cine employees and their families.

The filmmaker has been trying to extend his support to cine workers from the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown by making his share of contribution to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). He had also helped the photographers who were homebound owing to the lockdown caused by the ongoing pandemic. Now, after joining the shoot of KKK's new season, called 'Made In India', Shetty has decided to become the helping hand for many, yet again.

Shetty is back to host Khatron Ke Khiladi's new season after the initial episodes of the show being hosted by Farah Khan. He started the shooting of the special edition of the reality TV show from Sunday. This season of the show will be shot entirely in Mumbai, India, unlike its past seasons which were mostly shot in exotic locales of foreign countries.

The 'Made In India' edition of KKK will witness celebrity contestants from previous seasons, performing deadly stunts. Shetty could not make it to host a few episodes and had requested his filmmaker-friend Farah Khan to fill in his position in the previous episodes. The contestants for this special edition of Colors TV's highly-loved show include Nia Sharma, Ritivik Dhanjani, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Karan Wahi, Rashami Desai, Aly Goni, Jay Bhanushali and Jasmine Bhasin.

