Nia Sharma Wins Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India, Poses With Trophy Alongside Rohit Shetty

Television actress Nia Sharma has won the special edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi, a stunt reality show that airs on Colors TV. The Naagin 4 actor lifted the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India on Saturday, August 30 episode, beating Karan Wahi and Jasmin Bhasin in the finals.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the news with her followers, where she wrote, "‘Made in Indiaaaaa’ Jeeeeettttttt gayyyyyiiiiiiiiiiii" and thanked the channel and host Rohit Shetty for giving her the "beautiful opportunity".

Nia Sharma was a participant in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 and the 29-year-old had an interesting run on the show as she finished 4th. The show was won by Shantanu Maheshwari with Hina Khan declared 1st runner-up.

This time, the makers of the show decided to host a special edition by inviting participants from the previous seasons and Nia Sharma was one of them. The Naagin 4 actor had an interesting stint this year and went on to win the show. Nia, who in the previous season was hesitant in water-based tasks, nailed it in 2020 edition as she managed to overcome her fear.

The show also had Bharti Singh, Aly Goni, Jay Bhanushali, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Karan Patel, and Rithvik Dhanjani as star contestants. Rithvik Dhanjani was being dubbed as one of the strongest players but had to quit the show mid-season due to personal reasons. Karan Wahi was declared the 1st runner-up, while Jasmin Bhasin won the third prize.

