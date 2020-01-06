Rohit Shetty Was A Stunt-man Before He Ventured Into Direction? Here's His B'wood Journey

Rohit Shetty is a well-known director and a co-producer in Bollywood. Golmaal, Bol Bachchan Singham, Chennai Express, are a few of Rohit Shetty's best movies, which involves good directions, excellent acting, and breath-taking stunts.

The filmmaker is known to combine stunts with entertainment, where car jumps are now more related to songs than to chase sequences, and reportedly he believes that the experience of working as a stunt double makes everything easy. While many know Rohit Shetty to be a successful director today, a lot of people are not aware of his interesting past.

Rohit Shetty was a stuntman before?

In an interview to a daily, Rohit Shetty revealed that has been a stunt double. He further divulged that he had also done car stunts for Bollywood movies, similar to the kind of stuns and car chasing sequences we see in his movies.

There's a lot of hard work going on behind it, he added. Rohit Shetty admitted in the interview that being a stunt double helped him understand the craft and the action sequences better. "That madness helped me," Shetty revealed.

Rohit Shetty said he plans the stunts himself for his movies and does not need a technician from abroad. He has his own team who works with him. Talking about his past tryst with Bollywood, Rohit Shetty revealed that he made one film, Suhaag, for which he worked as an assistant director.

"It was a time when actors sometimes used to make 14-14 films, 20-20 films, 40-40 films, so you knew, sometimes it happened that he wasn't there, Ajay was around, or some part of the action was there so he used to do double for him (sic)" Rohit revealed. "But it's like when he wasn't around. I showed it to my ADs too, the images, that's me, they were all shocked," Shetty said.

