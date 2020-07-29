Rohman Shawl Celebrates 2 Years Of Togetherness With Sushmita Sen, Shares Candid Pic

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are one of the most loved celebrity couples from the Bollywood industry. The two never disappoint their fans with their mushy PDA pictures and captions. Recently, they completed two years of being together in a relationship and both of them took to Instagram to celebrate their love for each other.

Rohman Shawl shares candid picture with ladylove Sushmita Sen

While Sushmita Sen posted a rather stunning picture of the two, Rohman delighted the fans with a more candid picture. Rohman Shawl shared a picture in which the two lovebirds are watching the beautiful skies from a balcony. Rohman captioned the post:

2 years my Jaan @sushmitasen47. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY.

#Us #love #family #goals

& counting...

My love to all of you !! You have been so kind to us. Thank you, friends #keeploving (sic)

Sushmita Sen Opens Up On How Saying "No" Can Hurt Egos In Film Industry

Rohman Shawl's instagram

World Nature Conservation Day: Dia Mirza Urges Fans To 'build Back Better' For Nature

Fans react to Rohman Shawl's relationship post

As soon as the post went up, fans comments started coming in. Several fans wished the couple and sent them love. Several other fans expressed how beautiful the picture was. Check out fan comments below.

Sushmita Sen also uploaded a stunning picture with Rohman. The actor captioned the post as

When "Sush met her Rooh" #rohmance followed Happy Anniversary jaan @rohmanshawl Here’s to our 2 years of togetherness & counting my blessings!! Babies & I love you infinity!!! To many more... #duggadugga (sic)"

Sushmita Sen on the work front

Sushmita Sen recently appeared in a Disney+ Hotstar web-series, Aarya. The show stars Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary as lead characters. The series has been directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat. Apart from that, the show is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime-drama, Penoza. The plot of the web-series, Aarya, revolves around a loving wife & doting mother (Aarya, played by Sushamita Sen) and her reluctance to be involved in the illegal narcotics family business. Her life is suddenly turned upside down when her family is threatened and in the quest to protect them she is forced to become the very person she always avoided to become. She realizes that to protect her family from criminals, she herself needs to become one.

'Rooh Se Rooh Tak': Sushmita Sen Wishes Boyfriend Rohman Shawl On Their Anniversary

Did You Know Sushmita Sen Has Appeared In A Bengali Movie Without Charging Any Fee?

Image credits: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.