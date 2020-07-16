When Ronit Roy Rejected Role In Oscar-nominee 'Zero Dark Thirty' For 'Student Of The Year'

Ronit Roy had expressed regret for turning down Kathryn Bigelow's 2012 film Zero Dark Thirty in his interaction with several entertainment portals. The celebrated actor had commitments of projects in India and had to reject the opportunities. He was also offered a role in the Showtime drama series Homeland but was unable to commit due to date problems.

In an interaction with PTI in 2013, Roy had said, “I was offered a very interesting role in Zero Dark Thirty. But unfortunately, I couldn’t do it due to date problems. I did see the film, and I do regret not being part of it. I was shooting for Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, and I was looking to work with him and couldn’t let go of this opportunity. We were shooting in Thailand for the film, and there was no way I could manage my dates for Zero Dark Thirty.”.

The actor had, later in 2016, spoken to a national daily and said that he would have loved to work with director Kathryn Bigelow in Zero Dark Thirty and that the experience would've helped him grow as an actor. The film that chronicled the decade-long hunt for the al-Qaeda terrorist Osama Bin Laden was a critically acclaimed film and had five nominations for the Academy Award that year.

Ronit had said that he wanted to kick himself for not being able to do the film and also revealed that he missed the opportunity to feature in Homeland because of his Indian TV show Adaalat. He revealed that makers had expected him to shoot for Homeland in South Africa for 6 months and he could not commit to the project because of prior commitments. Meanwhile, Indian actors such as Nimrat Kaur and Suraj Sharma have appeared in Homeland.

On the work front

Ronit Roy is back with the third season of his popular web-series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain and the actor said he is grateful to his fans for loving and supporting the show. The actor stars alongside Mona Singh and Gurdip Kohli in the ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s show, which has been appreciated by both the viewers and critics. The third season released on June 6 on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

