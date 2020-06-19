Ronit Roy Urges Maharashtra CM To Go Lenient On School Fees In Light Of The Pandemic

In a recent twitter post, Ronit Roy pointed out that most parents do not have a steady source of income due to the ongoing pandemic. As most schools in Maharashtra are planning to reopen in the month of July, the actor requested the Maharashtra government to be lenient on school fees for this semester. Several netizens agreed with his sentiment and claimed that high school fees would be impossible to deal with after the financial losses incurred during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Rohit Roy wants the Maharashtra government to be lenient on school fees

Also Read | Kalki Koechlin Shares Parenting Advice While Daughter Sappho Looks Curious To Learn

No work, no business, no sales,no jobs, no income! It’s time to pay school fees(in some cases running into lakhs) I humbly urge the @OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra to take a closer look. If not a rebate at least a staggered no interest payment plan will help everyone a great deal. — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) June 17, 2020

What will happen to all the children who’s parent will not be able to pay??? Will the children loose their future??? — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) June 17, 2020

In his tweet, Ronit Roy mentioned how most people had no work, business, sales, or jobs. Due to the lack of income, it would be very difficult to pay school fees, especially when in some cases the fees were in lakhs. Which is why Ronit Roy humbly requested the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, and the government of Maharashtra to take a closer look at this semester's school fee. He asked them to either implement a rebate or a staggered no interest payment plan that could help those with no income during the pandemic.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sonu Sood’s Throwback Picture With His Mother Is All Things Love

While most netizens agreed with Ronit Roy's sentiments, some argued that even the teachers and school staff needed payment. One such netizen, who claimed to be a teacher, mentioned that it was difficult to prepare videos and notes for an entire class. She added that teachers and menial staff also needed to run their family and requested the actor to think about them too. However, Ronit Roy disagreed with the teacher and stated that cutting down on fees should not have an effect on her income.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Was To Star In Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty's Film 'Sarpakal'?

I m a teacher myself and I know how much effort is needed to prepare videos and notes for online classes as compared to real classrooms.Whole day we are busy preparing these..Teachers and menial staff also need to run their families.Think about them too. pic.twitter.com/3fOeigYzB9 — Padma Sharma (@PadmaSharma) June 17, 2020

Ronit Roy has also been helping the needy during the COVID-19 lockdown. In an exclusive interview with Etimes TV, the actor mentioned that he was supporting around 100 families during the lockdown, even when he had no steady income himself. Ronit Roy also owns a security business that had been shut down due to the pandemic, but the actor is still financially helping his employees. Many of Ronit Roy's fans have also supported his initiative to help home and building workers during the lockdown.

Also Read | Sushant's Death: Amit Sadh, Manoj Bajpayee Fume At Veteran Journalist's 'truth Series'

[Promo from Ronit Roy Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.