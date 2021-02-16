'Roohi' posters: Janhvi to scare as spooky bride, Rajkummar, Varun look petrified grooms

Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film Roohi, treated fans with the first look posters comprising Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma. The film directed by Hardik Mehta is expected to release theatrically on March 11, 2021. In the posters, Rajkummar and Varun are seen dressed as grooms while Janhvi looks like a ghost bride.

Roohi first look posters

Another poster of the film shows several characters of Rajkummar and Varun who were hiding behind Janhvi’s spooky look. The Dhadak actress shared the posters on Instagram and wrote, “Aaiyega zaroor Iss Bhootiya Shaadi mein. #RoohiTrailerOutAt12pm, stay tuned. #Roohi in cinemas 11th March 2021!” Apart from the posters, the makers are all set to intrigue fans with the amazing trailer of the film. Earlier, the actress had shared a teaser of the film that gave a glimpse of the storyline that seems to revolve around a spooky Indian wedding. She had captioned it as, “Iss Bhootiya Shaadi mein aapka swagat hai! #MagicOfCinemaReturns; movie releases 11th March."

Roohi will mark the directorial debut of Hardik Mehta and has been written by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Roohi is a Maddock Films production and has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film underwent several title changes before being named Roohi. The film was earlier titled Roohi Afza which was later changed to Roohi Afzana. Janhvi in an interview with Hindustan Times had explained her excitement of being a part of the film and playing the character of Roohi. She said that playing the role was one of the most exciting, challenging, complicated, physically demanding, and emotionally taxing things and she feels privileged to have done the role.

After mesmerizing fans with the horror-comedy film Stress, Dinesh Vijan in a statement said that with Roohi, they are trying to take the story a step further.

“While Stree was a genre-bending tale that gave audiences something never seen before, Roohi takes this vision a step further by offering the same brand of spine chilling scares and quirky comedy. With a partner like Jio Studios that share our passion for the eponymous 'bada parda', we hope Roohi rekindles the audience's long-standing romance with the silver screen. It is a film tailor-made to be viewed at your nearest theatre,” he said.

