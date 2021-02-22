'Roohi' Shooting Location Revealed: Find Out Where This Horror-comedy Was Filmed

The Janhvi Kapoor starrer Roohi is one of the first big-budget Bollywood films to hit the big screen post the COVID-19 lockdown. The horror-comedy has been in the news ever since its inception and was making headlines recently after its much-awaited trailer was dropped by the makers on February 16, 2021. Although this Hardik Mehta directorial is based in a fictional town of North India, do you know Roohi movie’s shooting location? If not, read on to find out where was Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi filmed.

The shooting location of Roohi revealed!

The official description of Roohi by Maddock Films reads: "Roohi is set in a fictional town of North India. The film revolves around two small-town boys Bhaura and Kattanni who are stuck in a forest with Roohi. But there’s an insidious spirit following them with feet turned backwards." Although the film is set in a fictional North Indian town, the shooting of Roohi movie was held across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in reality.

While some portions of this horror-comedy were filmed in Uttar Pradesh's Agra city, some were shot in Uttarakhand's Roorkee city. According to a report by Filmibeat, one of the sequences of Roohi was also shot in and near the Bateshwar Temple in Agra as well as Manali. Back in 2019, a couple of photos and videos of Roohi's cast from the aforementioned locations had surfaced on social media.

About 'Roohi'

After the success of 2018's Stree, the makers of the superhit film decided to explore the genre of horror-comedy yet again with the upcoming film Roohi. The film has celebrated Bollywood filmmaker Hardik Mehta at its helm while it is jointly produced under the banners Jio Studios and Maddock Films. Roohi's cast is headlined by Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film's plot focuses on the tale of a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoon night.

After releasing the trailer of this Hardik Mehta directorial on Feb 16, it received an overwhelming response by the masses with over a whopping 28 million views on YouTube alone. Now, earlier today, the makers also dropped the upcoming film's first-ever single, titled Panghat. In less than 5 hours from its release, the music video of the peppy song has garnered over 1 million views.

