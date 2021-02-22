Roohi's 'Panghat' Song: Fans Fawn Over Janhvi's Dual Avatar, Say "put A Spell On Me"

Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma have finally unveiled the first track from their film Roohi. The song Panghat has finally been released. Roohi is a horror comedy helmed by the makers of Stree. Since last few days, the Roohi cast has been promoting Panghat online. Since Panghat has finally released, fans have shared their reactions about it on social media.

Panghat song finally premieres ahead of Roohi release

Filmmakers now seem to be ready to release their films in theatres. One of the latest films ready to take this plunge is Roohi. Rajkummar Rao starrer Roohi, a horror-comedy also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. The Roohi trailer has already premiered and has received a positive response. Ahead of the film’s release on March 11, 2021, the Roohi team has released the first track from the film titled Panghat.

Panghat shares similar vibes to the song Milegi Milegi from Stree. Since the film is helmed by the Stree team, this similarity does not come as surprise. Panghat song from Roohi has been sung by Asees Kaur and Divya Kumar. The music composition has been done by Sachin-Jigar and the Panghat lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

In the Panghat music video, Janhvi Kapoor plays the central character while Varun and Rajkummar seem to be madly in love with her and are ready to marry her. Janhvi Kapoor has featured in two avatars. One being a normal bride ready to tie the knot while a second look shows Kapoor in a black outfit channelling the bad spirit in her body.

Since the Panghat song has premiered, many fans were quick to share their reactions to the video. Many fans were floored by Rajkummar Rao while some fans could not get enough of Janhvi’s looks in the music video. Janhvi Kapoor’s fans added similar comments on her Instagram post about the song. One fan commented on the song on Twitter and wrote, "totally digging both looks and moods omg”. Another fan shared Janhvi’s similarity with one of Sridevi’s looks from her film. Another Twitter user commented about how he is playing the song on loop. Take a look at all of these comments on Roohi’s song Panghat here.

