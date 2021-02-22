Roohi Trailer Starring Rajkummar Praised By Actor Sargun Mehta, Says 'Its Not An Ad'

Ever since Rajkummar Rao's Roohi trailer released, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to release. Also starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in the lead roles, the horror-comedy film is directed by Hardik Mehta. The entertaining trailer of the film released on February 15, 2021, and garnered 28M views already. While several fans appreciated Roohi trailer, many Bollywood celebrities also appreciated the trailer and the actor's performances. Popular actor Sargun Mehta took Instagram to share how much she loved the trailer of the film.

Sargun Mehta 'genuinely' reviews Rajkummar Rao's next movie

Actor Sargun Mehta shared a screenshot of the trailer of Rajkummar Rao's Roohi on her Instagram story. Along with the picture, she wrote "The Magic of cinema is back and rightly so. Love the trailer"(sic). She tagged the cast of the film in her story and also specified that she 'genuinely' loved the trailer and 'its not an ad'. Rajkummar Rao reposted her story and thanked her for appreciating his film's trailer.

Roohi's release

Actor Rajkummar Rao will be seen essaying the role of Bhawra in the film while Janhvi Kapoor will be seen as Kattani. Actor Varun Sharma will portray the role of Roohi in the film. Rajkummar Rao’s next movie Roohi tells the story of a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoon. Actor Janhvi Kapoor is seen in a different avatar in her first-ever horror film. The film was set to release in June 2020 but the date had been pushed ahead and is scheduled to release on March 11, 2021. The first song of the film, Panghat, released on February 22, 2021.

Apart from Roohi, Rajkummar Rao will also star in the films Hum Do Humare Do and Badhaai Do. In the film Badhaai Do, Rajkummar Rao will be seen in the character of a cop named Shardul. The film will also star Bhumi Pednekar in the role of a PT teacher in the film. After the success of Badhaai Ho, the makers were keen on taking the project ahead and make the film Badhaai Do.

