Roohi's 'Nadiyon Paar' Song Leaves Fans 'speechless' As Janhvi 'slays' In Music Video

Roohi is a much-awaited horror comedy starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma in lead roles. After entertaining fans with the film’s details, the makers finally unveiled another peppy track from the movie titled Nadiyon Paar. The much-awaited music video was released on Wednesday, March 03, 2021. Fans are sure to tap their feet while listening to the music as it’s a perfect peppy number.

Since the Nadiyon Paar song has premiered, fans were quick to share their reactions. Many fans were left flabbergasted by Janhvi Kapoor’s performance, while some could not get enough of her looks in the music video. A fan commented on the song on Twitter and wrote, "She is killing with her expressions in the song mzaa aa gya .#Roohi #NadiyonPaar”, while the other one wrote, “Oh my God !!!! #JanhviKapoor just nailed it in #NadiyonPaar. Be it her moves or her expressions, she just killed it every moment. She is literally on fire #Roohi”. Take a look at all of these comments on Roohi’s song Nadiyon Paar here.

Oh my God !!!! #JanhviKapoor just nailed it in #NadiyonPaar . Be it her moves or her expressions,she just killed it every moment. She is literally on fire 🔥#Roohi https://t.co/b5nWob14Dq — Anika Islam (@Anni_feels) March 3, 2021

I did not see this coming but janhvi dancing kapoor#NadiyonPaar pic.twitter.com/VTJq22hydv — Anju✨ (@JuInAWonderland) March 3, 2021

I am fkn SPEECHLESS. I was not expecting this slay at all. LITERALLY SHOOK RN. GLAMVI KAPOOR TOOK ME OUT. #NadiyonPaar #Roohi #JanvhiKapoor pic.twitter.com/ROsUEBogtO — kay ღ (@karishmaroshan) March 3, 2021

Also read | 'Roohi' Song Panghat Out: Janhvi Kapoor's Foot-tapping Number Is All Things Horror & Fun

The much-awaited music video opens with Janhvi Kapoor coming in a sparkling golden blouse and a slit skirt, awakening sleeping ghosts with a drop of her blood. She continues to show some energetic dance moves in a haunted haveli. The new version was composed by Sachin-Jigar and has additional vocals by the duo of music composers, Rashmeet Kaur and IP Singh. The original song was sung by the band Shamur and was written and composed by Alessandro Murru and Emanuele Marascia. Watch the video below.

Also read | Roohi's 'Panghat' Song: Fans Fawn Over Janhvi's Dual Avatar, Say "put A Spell On Me"

Earlier to this, the makers unveiled a track from the film titled Panghat. The song was released on Monday, February 22, 2021. The song begins with Janhvi Kapoor posing with her veil, while Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma walk in with a swag holding garlands in their hands.

Janhvi looks stunning, dressed in a bride avatar with a red sequenced lehenga. Rajkummar and Varun seem to have fallen in love with her as they both try to marry her. But the song also features Janhvi Kapoor in a ghost avatar, where she can be seen grooving with some more background dancers dressed in black outfits. Watch.

Also read | Sanjay Leela Bhansali Gets Sweet Birthday Wish From Actor Sharad Kelkar, See Post

Also read | Raj Babbar Remembers Actor Madhubala On 52nd Death Anniversary; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.