Sanjay Leela Bhansali Gets Sweet Birthday Wish From Actor Sharad Kelkar, See Post

Actor Sharad Kelkar took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, to share a birthday post for screenwriter-director Sanjay Leela Bhansali as he turns a year older today. The actor shared a major throwback picture and penned a sweet note for him.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Sharad Kelkar shared an unseen BTS picture of him and Sanjay Leela Bhansali from their film Ram Leela. In the picture, Sanjay is seen directing the role of Sharad where he is showing him some skills. The director can be seen sporting an orange kurta, while Sharad is in his character clothes. In the picture, one can also notice the elaborate set up of the set.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note for the birthday boy. He wrote, “Wishing a very happy birthday to one of the finest creators of art #sanjayleelabhansali sir”. He added, “All the best for #GangubaiKathiawadi”. Take a look at the post below.

Wishing a very happy birthday to one of the finest creators of art #sanjayleelabhansali sir.

All the best for #GangubaiKathiawadi pic.twitter.com/xhme4ebp3n — Sharad Kelkar (@SharadK7) February 24, 2021

About the director

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has produced some of the blockbuster movies in Bollywood. His films are known for their greatness in terms of sets and costumes. He made his directorial debut with the film Khamoshi: The Musical in 1996 which went on to receive the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Film. Sanjay also shot to fame with his hit films Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Black and Devdas which earned him a BAFTA nomination. Some of his other notable works are Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and Rowdy Rathore.

On his recent film

His latest Gangubai Kathiawadi film is widely anticipated by his fans. The film stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The release date of Gangubai Kathiawadi is announced as July 30, 2021. The plot of this film revolves around a young girl who is sold to a brothel by her lover. Then she grows up to become the mother of a brothel in Kamathipura. Dancer Shantanu Maheshwari will also make his Bollywood debut with this movie. Watch the teaser below.

