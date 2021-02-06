Rose Day 2021: 7 Romantic Songs For You To Choose From And Dedicate To Your Partner

The season of love began as we stepped into the month of February recently. And now that Valentine's Week is around the corner too, numerous couples must be prepping for their celebrations with their significant other. While Valentine's Day 2021 is soon approaching us all, the first day of the week is called the Rose Day and the flower holds a significant meaning to it. So here is a sweet little list of rose-themed songs you might want to dedicate to your beloved significant other on Rose Day 2021.

1. Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi - The Train

One of the most popular Bollywood romantic songs of all time is Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi. The song is from a 70s film named The Train and featured popular stars of the time, Rajesh Khanna and Nanda. Gulabi Aankhein lyrics are fun and romantic which makes it suitable for the occasion. The Train was directed by Ravikant Nagaich and although covered by many in the past years, the song was originally sung by the eminent singer Mohammad Rafi.

2. Gulaabo - Shaandaar

The song Gulaabo was sung by Vishal Dadlani and Anusha Mani. It is from the 2015 film Shaandaar, which was directed by Vikas Bahl. Gulaabo is a fun and upbeat song that stars Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles and became a very frequently played party song for a while after its release.

3. Gulabi - Shuddh Desi Romance

Maneesh Sharma's directorial film Shuddh Desi Romance's Gulabi is a beautiful song that stars late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Vaani Kapoor. Another one of the most well-suited Rose Day songs, Gulabi has a very distinctly fresh and happy tune to it and is sung by Jigar Saraiya and Priya Saraiya.

4. Tera Chehra Mujhe Gulab Lage - Aapas Ki Baat

Tera Chehra Mujhe Gulab Lage is from the 1981 film Aapas Ki Baat. It is sung by the popular singer Kishore Kumar and features Raj Babbar and Poonam Dhillon in its music video.

5. Bheja Hai Ek Gulab - Shikari

Bheja Hai Ek Gulab is from the 2000 film Shikari and is sung by the famous Indian musician Kumar Sanu and singer Asha Bhonsle. The music video features popular Bollywood actors Karishma Kapoor and Govinda.

6. Phool Gulab Ka - Biwi Ho To Aisi

Phool Gulab Ka is very fun and lovely romantic Bollywood song from the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi. Rekha and Farooq Shaikh starred in it and is sung by Anuradha Paudwal and Mohammed Aziz.

7. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh - 1942: A Love Story

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh is an extremely popular Bollywood romantic song that featured Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala in its video. The song is from the super-hit film 1942: A Love Story and was sung by Kumar Sanu.

