Global Love Day 2020: Romantic Bollywood Songs You Can Dedicate To Your Love

It is often said that love is the universal energy that binds everyone together. Love is a force so powerful that it inspired the spirit of transformation and healing. No matter how others may react, love always approaches every situation with forgiveness and understanding. It is only fair to dedicate an entire day to celebrate the feeling of love. May 1 marks as the 'Global Love Day' annually. Here are top Bollywood romantic songs that you can dedicate to your partner on this special day. Read ahead to know more-

Global Love Day 2020 – Bollywood’s most romantic playlist

Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye

Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye is from the movie Jurm (1990). Kumar Sanu has sung the song. The song features Vinod Khanna and Meenakshi Sheshdri.

Pehla Nasha

Nothing says first love than the Bollywodd song 'Pehla Nasha' . It is from the movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992). Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam have sung the song. The song features Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, and Pooja Bedi.

Bahon Ke Darmiyan

Bahon Ke Darmiyan is from the movie Khamoshi (1996). Hariharan and Alka Yagnik have sung the song. The song features Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala.

Ek Din Aap

Ek Din Aap is from the movie Yes Boss (1997). Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik have sung the song. The song features Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.

Zara Zara

Zara Zara is from the movie Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein (2001). Bombay Jayashri has sung the song. The song features Dia Mirza and R. Madhavan.

Tere Liye

Tere Liye is from the movie Veer Zara (2004). Lata Mangeshkar and Roop Kumar Rathod have sung the song. The song features Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta.

Pehli Nazar Mein

Pehli Nazar Mein is from the movie Race (2008). Atif Aslam has sung the song. The song features Akshaye Khanna and Bipasha Basu.

Shukran Allah

Shukran Allah is from the movie Kurbaan (2009). Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal have sung the song. The song features Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Tera Hone Laga Hoon

Tera Hone Laga Hoon is from the movie Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani (2009). Atif Aslam and Alisha Chinai have sung the song. The song features Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

Tum Ho

Tum Ho is from the movie Rockstar (2011). Mohit Chauhan has sung the song. The song features Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri.

Agar Tum Sath Ho

Agar Tum Sath Ho is from the movie Tamasha (2015). Alka Yagnik and Arijit Singh have sung the song. The song features Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor.

Dil Diyan Gallan

Dil Diyan Gallan is from the movie Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Atif Aslam has sung the song. The song features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Qaafirana

Qaafirana is from the movie Kedarnath (2018). Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi have sung the song. The song features Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan.

