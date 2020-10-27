Jaan Kumar Sanu's Songs List; From 'Dil Mera Churaya Kyun' To 'Chirodini Tumi Je Amar'

Born as Jayesh Bhattacharya, Jaan is quite popularly known by his stage name, Jaan Kumar Sanu. The talented artist is born in India and is the son of Bollywood’s most popular singer from the 90’s Kumar Sanu. Jaan Kumar started his singing career at an exceptionally young age. Here’s a list of Jaan Kumar Sanu’s songs and other details of the ace singer.

List of Jaan Kumar Sanu’s songs

Jaan Kumar Sanu’s album Tomhra Shunbe Toh

Out of all the albums, his first one was released when he was just eight years old. Jaan Kumar Sanu’s albums include the Bengali album Tomhra Shunbe Toh. He also received recognition for being the youngest singer to release his own original album in the Limca Book of Records for the same.

Shorger Chaabi from the film Roktomukhi Neela

Jaan Kumar Sanu’s songs include Shorger Chaabi from the film Roktomukhi Neela. Jaan made his debut as a singer with this Bengali film. The film was directed by Debraj Sinha and featured Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Deepankar De, June Malia, Dolon Roy and Bhaskar Bandyopadhyay in the lead roles.

Chirodini Tumi Je Amar

In the year 2016, Jaan recreated Kishore Kumar’s Chirodini Tumi Je Amar. The music video was directed by Tabun and produced by Champak Jain. The original song was sung by Bappi Lahiri while the music was composed by Kishore Kumar. The lyrics were penned by Pulak Bandhopadhyay. The music video received around 91k views and around 1.3K likes on YouTube. Take a look at Jaan Kumar Sanu’s songs’ music video below.

Dil Mera Churaya Kyun

Jaan Kumar Sanu gained immense popularity after he recreated his father’s song Dil Mera Churaya Kyun. The music video garnered around 1 million views just within few days of its release on YouTube. The music video was released by Venus and currently has over 5 million views. Take a look at the video below.

About Jaan Kumar Sanu’s father Kumar Sanu

Kumar Sanu is one of the most acclaimed playback singers of the Bollywood industry. He has sung over thousands of Bollywood songs. Apart from Bollywood, Jaan Kumar Sanu’s father also sang a couple of regional language songs. Some of his songs include Chura Ke Dil Mera and Tere Ishq Mein Naachenge.

