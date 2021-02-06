Shehnaaz Gill's Slow-motion Video On The Song 'Pareshaan' Is Adorable

Actor Shehnaaz Gill often entertains her fans with her pictures and videos on social media. She recently shared a video on Instagram with the Ishaqzaade song Pareshaan playing in the background. Shehnaaz, who was in Kashmir for her shoot with popular rapper Badshah shared a slow-motion video enjoying the snow.

Shehnaaz Gill's slow-motion on Pareshaan

Actor Shehnaaz shared a reels video on her Instagram as she enjoyed the snow in Kashmir. She was seen running in slow motion in the snow. She even tried the hair flip in the video and looked gorgeous. The actor wore a tan coloured sweater with white jeans. She was donning winter boots, gloves and a denim jacket with fur to keep herself warm in the snow. Take a look at Shehnaaz's Pareshaan video here:

Reactions on Shehnaaz Gill's video

Shehnaaz's fans commented on the video in numbers. A fan asked Shehnaaz who permitted her to look so beautiful while referring to a dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Many others said that she looked very adorable in the video. A fan writes that he has fallen short of words to compliment her. Few fans even commented with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at some of the comments on Shehnaaz's reel.

A sneak peek into Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram

Shehnaaz shared a few snapshots in the same outfit from Kashmir. She asked fans if her eyes and smile are beautiful. In the series of pictures, Shehnaaz seems like she's enjoying the snowfall. She also wrote that something exciting is coming up with papper Badshah and singer Uchana Amit. The diva even shared pictures wherein she was dressed in the traditional Kashmiri outfit and stunned her fans. Take a look at the pictures here:

Shehnaaz Gill on the work front

Shehnaaz Gill was seen in many music videos in 2020. She was last seen in Shona Shona starring Sidharth Shukla opposite her. The song is sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. From Bhula Dunga to Waada Hai, Shehnaaz Gill's music videos have garnered her a huge fan following. The actor will next be seen in Habit sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

