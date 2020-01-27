The Debate
Arijit Singh's 'Shayad' To Sachet Tandon's 'Humraah': Romantic Songs Released In 2020

Music

'Shayad' is one of the soulful, romantic songs that released in January 2020. Read more to know about other romantic songs that released in January 2020

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shayad

Romantic songs are a part of every person's playlist. Every month, Bollywood movie releases treat netizens to some amazing and soulful music. In the month of January, there are many Bollywood songs that released. Songs like Shayad from the movie Love Aaj Kal and Humraah from Malang are few of the Bollywood romantic songs that released in January 2020. Here is a list of Bollywood romantic songs that released in January 2020.

January 2020's songs

Malang

The song features Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, sung by Ved Sharma and written by Kunaal Vermaa and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The song portrays how the characters of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani meet at a music festival and fall in love with each other. The song has received over 27 million views on YouTube. After the release of the song, fans are waiting for the movie Malang to hit the big screen.

Humraah Song

This is another romantic track from the movie Malang. The song starts with Aditya Roy Kapoor's character saying that he is scared of heights. His girlfriend in the film, Disha Patani, helps him face his fear. The movie Malang is about unleashing the madness within as the name suggests. The song released on January 23, 2020 has received 18 million views till now. 

Shayad 

The song Shayad is from the movie Love Aaj Kal. The song is sung by the soulful singer Arijit Singh and features Kartik Aaryan as Veer and Sara Ali Khan as Zoe. The song is not only about the romantic relationship between Veer and Zoe but also about Veer and actor Arushi Sharma's character.  The romantic track that has received 32 million views on YouTube.

Image Courtesy: Aditya Roy Kapur's Instagram

 

 

