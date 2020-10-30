Geetu Mohandas’ Atmospheric Crime Drama Moothon To Be The Closing Film At IFFM 2020

Geetu Mohandas’ atmospheric crime drama Moothon will be the closing film at the eleventh edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2020. The event, which started on October 23, 2020, has been virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mitu Bhowmick Lange, festival director, expressed how Geetu Mohandas’ Moothon 'speaks to one at a very human level.'

Geetu Mohandas’ Moothon to be the closing film at IFFM 2020

Geetu Mohandas’ Moothon is all set to be the closing film at IFFM 2020. Speaking about the same, festival director, Mitu Bhowmick Lange said, “It’s a poignant film that speaks to you at a very human level. At its core is a tender same-sex love story, which touched our hearts. Yearning for your loved ones and feeling the pangs of separation has been a lingering mood this year. There’s no better time to watch Moothon. We are elated to have the movie be the finale film at the Festival because of its distinct voice, and the narrative itself encapsulates the vibe of diversity which is so precious to us.”

Geetu Mohandas’ Moothon cast

Geetu Mohandas’ Moothon cast includes Malayalam star Nivin Pauly along with Shashank Arora, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Roshan Matthew in pivotal roles, among others. Sreeja Sreedharan and Anurag Kashyap co-wrote the film, while Mohandas garnered applause for the novelty of its idea and Rajeev Rai’s cinematography. Similarly, Geetu Mohandas’ previous feature Liar’s Dice, which released in 2014, was India’s entry to Oscar that year.

Also read: Samantha Akkineni Gushes Over Rana Daggubati’s Fiancée Miheeka's Pre-wedding Pictures

Also read: Tom Felton Opts For A New Look For Netflix's 'A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting'

About the film

Moothon revolves around the life of a young boy, who swims across the ocean from Lakshadweep to Mumbai, searching for his elder brother. The 14-year-old feels trapped in the city, and he ends up in Kamathipura. The plot of Geetu Mohandas’ Moothon tells the story of love, loss, identity, and a sense of belonging. Meanwhile, IFFM 2020 has offered over 60 movies in 17 languages, including shorts, feature films, and documentaries created locally and worldwide, just like every year.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds Shares 'useless Facts' & BTS Pics Of 'Deadpool' As He Walks Down Memory Lane

Also read: 'The Take' On Netflix Streaming Without Subtitles Leaves Netizens Confused

(Source: With inputs from PR)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.