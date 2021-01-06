Rowan Atkinson Reveals He Doesn't Enjoy Playing Mr Bean, Calls It 'stressful & Exhausting'

Hollywood actor Rowan Atkinson has been a favourite of every kid for his portrayal of the Mr. Bean. He recently revealed his dislike for playing the popular character. In a conversation with the UK outlet Radio Times, the actor explained that he never enjoyed playing the character and considered essaying it as a very “stressful and exhausting” job.

Rowan Atkinson's thoughts on playing Mr. Bean

While sharing his thoughts on the same, the actor said that though his iconic comic character has transcended borders, language barriers, cultures, and spawned feature films, yet he was uncomfortable in playing it. He said the weight of responsibility was not pleasant and he found it stressful and exhausting. Atkinson also revealed that he always looked forward to the end of it.

However, Atkinson’s lack of enjoyment does not prevent him from doing an animated Mr Bean movie. The actor shared that lending his voice for the animated series is much more easier and relaxing for him as appearing visually as the character. The actor is currently in the procedure of developing an animated TV series based on the show where he will be happily seen lending his voice.

Apart from Mr. Bean, the actor recalled another one of his popular seminal characters as the scheming and caustic-witted one in the series Blackadder. The series of four seasons, set in different eras, broadcast on the BBC between 1982 and 1989. The actor even bagged the BAFTA award for his performance in the best light entertainment series Blackadder in 1989.

Further, the 66-year-old actor also opened up about recreating a similar project like Blackadder in the modern era. Elucidating, he said that Blackadder represented the creative energy that the entire team had in the ’80s, and trying to replicate it after 30 years on the silver screen again will not be easy for anyone. Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in the Netflix series Man vs. Bee where he plays a man at war with a bee while house-sitting a luxurious mansion.

