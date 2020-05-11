Rujuta Diwekar Shares Five Easy Exercise And Diet Tips To Follow Amid Lockdown

Rujuta Diwekar is one of India's leading nutrition experts and falls amongst the world's most-followed nutritionists. The fitness enthusiast has also won the Nutrition Award from the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology. Amid lockdown, the celebrity nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar started a fitness initiative, The HEAD project. HEAD stands for Home Exercise and Diet.

Recently, Rujuta Diwekar shared an Instagram post explaining the easy five steps of exercise and diet tips to follow during the lockdown. In the first picture, a trainer is seen doing easy workout steps that one can practice at home. The workout started with lunges, followed by plank and squads. In the second post, Rujuta Diwekar shared five steps diet plan to follow during the quarantine. The diet tips read as, '1. Don't start your day with tea or coffee, 2. Finish your dinner three hours before bedtime, 3. Avoid long gaps between meals, Finish eating your meal just before you are full, 5. Have ghee, fresh fruits and homemade chutney or pickle'.

Rujuta Diwekar shared more details about her HEAD project in her caption. She wrote, 'Have you been following the tips of the Home exercise and diet (HEAD) project? Here is an easy reference of exercises (from my team member @soms_g ) and diet guidelines. On Sunday, will release a form to track your progress. In the meantime, there is a task for you - based on the diet guidelines, prepare a daily meal plan for yourself and share it with us at learning.mitahar@gmail.com. we will try and provide a quick feedback on the same. Will also share some really good ones. Best of luck!'.

Alongside, sharing the fitness tips with the local people, Rujuta Diwekar also shared food tips for all police personnel and frontline Corona warriors. She posted a map explaining what to eat during their duty in the summertime, which will also keep their immune system healthy. Rujuta Diwekar's caption read, 'Food tips for #police force and frontline #coronawarriors - (English, Marathi and Hindi) These guidelines account for the heat of summer, have foods which are easily and locally available and ensure that the families are not unduly burdened while supporting the #coronawarriors with nutritious food. Eating fresh, local and traditional is good for everyone, including people who are obese or dealing with diabetes and heart disease, etc. A robust diet and an active lifestyle is the best defence against communicable and non-communicable diseases.'

