Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Supports The Desi 'King Of Fruits' As Opposed To Popular Myths

The summer season is fast approaching and along with it the demand for the king of fruits, mango. One of the most delicious and widely devoured of summer fruits, there are quite many myths and misinformation related to the nutritional values of mango. however, celebrity nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar, in her latest Instagram post, rallied against the myth that mangoes are bad for health.

Rujuta Diwekar defends king of fruits against false myths

Celebrity nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar on Instagram posted a beautiful photo of a ripened mango. Through the post, she sought to battle the myth that the king of fruits is bad for health. In her caption, Rukuta Diwekar wrote, "It’s the time of the year when people who bat in favour of wine, dark chocolate and fibre biscuits will warn against farm produce like mangoes. Habits like consumption of fresh fruit are good for health, but bad for profits and food Industry propaganda resonates that.

#eatlocal #fresh #seasonal #climate #farmsnotmalls".

In another earlier post of Rujuta Diwekar on Instagram, she talked about the benefits of mangoes. Adding a caption to her post, she wrote, "You can safely send a box of fresh #mangoes in garmi to a diabetic but not boxed brownies/ chocolates to them in Diwali (even if it’s #sugarfree). - a small note on #basics for all those who are confused about mangoes. - everything farm fresh is ok, anything packet se is not. #eatlocal #farmfresh #freshfruit #nativefruit #seasonal #traditional". Take a look:

Rujuta Diwekar is very active on social media posting about good food habits and benefits of every kind of fruits and vegetables. She also posts workout videos to instruct people on how to keep themselves fit. Check them out:

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.