Filmmaker Rumi Jaffrey Summoned By Mumbai Police; Had Planned Sushant-Rhea RomCom Film

In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, director Rumi Jaffery has been summoned by Mumbai Police to record his statement at Bandra Police Station.

Earlier, Rumi Jaffrey via social account had slammed netizens for blaming Rhea Chakraborty for Sushant’s demise. He had asked, “who will take responsibility if anything happens to Rhea or any of the accused celebs”. He had revealed in his interaction with entertainment portals that he had an upcoming project in the pipeline with Sushant Singh Rajput and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty as lead actors. He went onto state that the romantic comedy was due to hit the floors in May this year but could not commence due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

He had also revealed that while discussing the film with both actors, he did not sense any discord between their relationship as he refuted reports of an alleged breakup between Sushant and Rhea. Rumi Jaffery had also opened up about his last conversation with Sushant Singh Rajput and shared that the actor had thoughts of leaving the film industry and taking up farming at a distant location.

Probe into Sushant's suicide

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shekhar Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Rhea Chakraborty and Yash Raj Films employees Shanoo Sharma and Aashish Singh are among over 35 names questioned in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, that took place on June 14 in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police has ruled out foul play in the death and stated the death cause as ‘asphyxia due to hanging’. However, the outrage among netizens and fans after the actor's death has brought forth many names of people who could possibly have affected Sushant Singh Rajput to an extent that he chose to end his life.

