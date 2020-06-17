Sushant Singh Rajput Wanted To Quit Acting, Had Weird Dreams', Says Director Rumi Jafry

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise by suicide has left many with questions. The actor was known for his skillful way of essaying different roles, be it the biopic MS Dhoni or the underrated hit Chhichhore released in 2019. Sushant Singh Rajput has essayed diversity in many of his films. The actor, however, succumbed to his war with depression which cast a huge blow to people within and outside of Bollywood. Filmmaker Rumi Jafry also made a statement that Sushant struggled around the time they used to meet before the lockdown.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last days before his drastic measure

Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, 2020. Many filmmakers and actors took to Instagram and various other social media accounts to mourn the loss. Many fans, as well as co-actors, shared good memories of the actor. Rumi Jafry also shared some thoughts on the late actor. He recalled some old incidents where Sushant Singh Rajput was discussing leaving the industry. Rumi Jafry was reportedly going to shoot his next with Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty. However, Jafry will never have the opportunity now.

In an interview with a news publication, Rumi Jafry revealed that towards the final days before the lockdown, Sushant was having thoughts about leaving acting and shifting into taking up farming at a distant location. Sushant Singh Rajput was a talented actor, however, his thoughts took the best of him, as per the director. According to the director, Sushant had dreams in which he was planting trees and not continuing acting. According to the director, Sushant Singh Rajput's favourite thing to do was going to his house in Lonavala and spending time alone. Sushant Singh Rajput used to say that there is nothing happening to him, there is no fun in his career, added Rumi.

Rumi Jafry also added that Sushant Singh Rajput had a huge interest in gazing at the sky. He was the owner of a few telescopes and looked at stars using them during his free time. Sushant loved everything that was natural.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has unearthed some big doubts on several names on the industry. There are several fans asking for justice for Sushant’s untimely death. The late actor's last rites took place in Vile Parle in attendance of his close family and friends. Actors like Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, and producer Dinesh Vijan also paid respects to the actor one last time.

