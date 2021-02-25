'Run Malla Run': Malaika Arora Shares Throwback Thursday Pics From Vintage Shoot

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a major throwback picture from her photoshoot with photographer Farrokh Chotia. In the pictures clicked by the veteran photographer, Malaika can be seen running on the path between a field. Donning a white blouse and matching it with a long white skirt, Malaika Arora's photos from this photoshoot are nothing less than exotic.

Images from the photoshoot posted on Farrokh Chotia's website show Malaika Arora's photos clicked by Wendell Rodricks at various locations and in chic clothes. The pictures are clicked at locations such as beach, field, and around trees where Malaika dons simple yet sophisticated outfits. The black and white snaps give the photograph an honest and erotic outlook as Malaika poses calmly.

'Run Malla Run'

Malaika Aroras Instagram post on 'Throwback Thursday' shows her running towards the camera. In the monochrome picture, shot by photographer Farrokh Chotia, Malaika's face is covered by her hair as she runs between the field. Captioning the image as 'Run Malla Run', the actress tagged the photographer in her post and wrote the hashtag "throwback Thursday".

Fans' reaction to the throwback image

Malaika Arora's fans were in awe of her beauty as they poured in comments complimenting the actress. One fan commented 'beauty queen' under her post while another wrote 'beautiful'. Many fans praised the actress while some even praised the photographer. One fan commented about how beautiful the shot is, complimenting the photographer.

Pic Credit: Malaika Arora Instagram.

Farrokh Chotia's photoshoot with Malaika Arora

Pic Credit: Farrokh Chotia Photography.

Farrokh Chotia has worked with several noted celebrities in his career such as Aishwarya Rai, BB King, Miles Davis, and Lisa Haydon. The fashion photographer worked with Malaika Arora with Wendell Rodricks. The images from their photoshoot on Farrokh's website depict Malaika in an elegant form with ethereal white outfits. Farrokh uploaded a story on his Instagram sharing a portrait picture of Malaika.

Pic Credit: Farrokh Chotia Instagram.

