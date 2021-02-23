Malaika Arora Uploads Video Of Her 'daily Shenanigans' With Her Dog Coco! WATCH

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a fun video of her playing with her dog, Coco. The 47-year-old actress appeared to run around the place while her dog chases after her. Malaika called her dog, Coco 'precious little feisty' in the caption.

One look at Malaika Arora's Instagram would tell her fans that the actress loves her dogs, Casper and Coco. She often posts adorable pictures and videos of her dogs to share with her fans. Malaika Arora's photos with her dogs are popular among her fans as she is often clicked by the paparazzi while walking her dogs.

Daily shenanigans of Malaika's pets

In the video shared by the actress, Malaika's dog, Coco playfully chases her around the place, tumbling over her legs. He pounces and tries to grab on the actress with his paws as Malaika runs around. Later, Malaika picks up a soft toy off the ground and holds it for her dog to catch it. Coco sinks his teeth into the toy and holds a firm grip on it.

In the caption, Malaika told her fans that moments like this are a daily routine for her as she often plays around with her dogs. She called Coco a feisty one and informed her fans that Coco has her heart. In the bracket, the actress wrote that she could not say the same thing about her other dog, Casper, as he is scared of Coco.

Fans' reaction to the video

Fans could not handle the cuteness from the video and commented loving comments for the actress. One fan wrote that the video was too cute. A fan commented about how they are in a playful mood with each other and that her dog is her best friend. A fan chimed in and commented that the video was adorable.

Pics of Malaika Arora's dogs

A peek into Malaika Arora's Instagram shows her adorable relationship with her dogs. Malaika often ventures out in the city while walking her dog around. She has often been snapped with Casper, as Malaika uploaded a picture on her Instagram where she can be seen walking Casper. She captioned the picture as 'He leads, I follow'.

