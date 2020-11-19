Art Director and Interior Designer Rupin Suchak has recently given a makeover to Sonakshi Sinha’s home. The Bollywood actor’s new house is a dreamy place with clean lines, rich textures, and geometric shapes. Suchak redesigned Sinha’s top floor at her Juhu residence, where she resides with her parents and brothers in their bungalow, Ramayan. The Interior designer, who has earlier worked on Alia Bhatt’s office space, designer Sonakshi Sinha’s new pad. Here is what Rupin Suchak said about its theme. Check out:

Rupin Suchak redesigns Sonakshi Sinha's house, relates to her 'Dabangg personality'

Interior Designer Rupin Suchak spoke about the theme and design of the house. He said, “The foundation of the space is minimalistic and clean. Airy palettes through rich textures and geometric shapes, where every piece of furniture is a statement piece. Sonakshi’s artistic instincts have been carefully extended as an element of design in the entire space. It's a beautiful, super cosy space with an accommodating vibe. The entire space has turned out very close to my heart. Space stands out in its entirety. Nonetheless, there is an art deco clubbed with a modern vibrant pop art entrance that leads to the living room. It's my favourite piece, and the artistic splash of colours used here offers that extra bold zing and pop that relates to Sonakshi's Dabangg personality."

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha shared her feelings about the redesigned house. She expressed, “I’m sure everyone who lives with family would understand this I was craving for my own space. Of course, I have always had a room to myself and all the privacy in the world but really setting up a full floor just for myself is a first and has been an indulgence. I had very clear imagery of my apartment, and Rupin brought it to reality in a heartbeat. In fact, all through the lockdown, I have been going through websites and checking out pictures, referencing and researching. When I walked into the apartment after it was done, it felt as if I have been living in it for ages now, it has shaped up on-point.”

Recently, Rupin has also shared a video of Sonakshi Sinha’s feedback on his Instagram about her new place. The actor posted it on her page saying, "Thanks for my amazing new space @rupinsuchak. Earlier my mom would complain - I'm never home, now she complains I never leave”. Check out the post below:

Speaking about what he enjoyed doing the most, set designing or personal spaces, Rupin Suchak said, "I love doing both. I have decided to go parallel in both fields. Film sets give me that extra push and madness. Homes are close to heart spaces. I need to get into the client's heart and understand what they want. I have to see that excitement in them when I deliver the space. I'll do anything for that. But if we look at it this way, I feel both are related to spaces and spaces is what I create. I enjoy both of them more than anything else. Anything related to art would be my way to go”.

Rupin Suchak on the work front

Rupin Suchak has previously collaborated with some of the biggest names in the film industry like R. Balki, Gauri Shinde, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, A R Murugadoss, Anubhav Sinha and Raj & DK. Some of the blockbuster films that Rupin has worked on are Shah Rukh Khan starrer RA. One, Agneepath, Tezz and Krrish 3. Later on, he ventured as an independent Production Designer sharing credits in projects Happy Ending, Zid, & Ki & Ka, Dear Zindagi, Padman, and Spyder.

