Ruslaan Mumtaz And Wife Nirali Mehta Name Their Newborn Son Rayaan, Read Details

Amidst these testing times of the coronavirus lockdown, Ruslaan Mumtaaz and his wife Nirali Mehta were blessed with a beautiful baby boy on March 26, 2020. Ruslaan Mumtaz being an ever elated father, shared the first pictures of his son on his social media. Now, Ruslaan Mumtaz has finally found a name for his son and the happy daddy has name his baby boy Rayaan which means 'gate to heaven.'

Ruslaan Mumtaz also spoke to an esteemed publication about his son's name. He also revealed that his wife came up with the name and the couple immediately locked it. Ruslaan Mumtaz also said that his wife was very close to her grandmother who passed away two days before their son was born.

Ruslaan Mumtaz revealed on why did he keep his son's name Rayaan

Ruslaan Mumtaz then added that thus, they decided to keep the name of their son Rayaan which signified them to open the gates of heaven to let their grandmother into their lives. Ruslaan Mumtaz had also spoken earlier to an online portal about embracing fatherhood.

Ruslaan Mumtaz revealed that he has connected with his newborn son

Ruslaan Mumtaz had revealed that he finally understood the thought that most people have which says that until you do not lift your own child into your arms, you cannot comprehend the real bond between a parent and a child. The MP3 actor also made an interesting revelation that his son was the first child that he held in his arms and that earlier, he did not even hold his friends' son in his arms. The actor also added that he has already connected with his son as he often stops crying when he is on his fathers' lap.

