Bigg Boss 13: Will Shehnaaz Be Seen In A New Show, Titled 'Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi'?

Bigg Boss 13 has reached a crucial stage as the final of the show is nearing. All the Bigg Boss 13 contestants in the house are competing hard to win the coveted title. The season is witnessing interesting twists every day which has made fans glued to their television screens. Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most talked-about contestants of the Bigg Boss 13 house and is also considered as one of the strong contenders in the house.

As per reports, it is said that Shehnaaz Gill’s fan following has encouraged the producers of Colors channel to start a new show with her after Bigg Boss 13. The show is speculated to be titled as 'Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi'. The report further suggests that it will be a reality show where the 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' would find herself the perfect groom among many men.

The format of the rumoured show is said to be similar to the Swayamvar series. Swayamvar series featured Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan and the Ratan Rajput. The first season was originally titled as 'Rakhi Ka Swayamvar', where she chose a groom for herself. In the second season, Rahul Mahajan was the prospective groom and the third season saw Ratan Rajput searching for a groom.

Currently, Shehnaaz Gill is in the Bigg Boss 13 house. She has also confessed her feelings for Sidharth Shukla in front of the national television. Shehnaaz Gill has been nominated this week along with Vishal Aditya Singh and Sidharth Shukla. In the recent promo of Bigg Boss 13, fans saw Salman Khan announcing that Shehnaaz Gill has been evicted from the house.

In the promo, Shehnaaz Gill was also seen crying inconsolably and hugging her fellow Bigg Boss 13 housemates. Sidharth Shukla can also be seen worried after listening to Salman’s announcement. Will Shehnaaz Gill really get evicted? Stay tuned for further updates about Bigg Boss 13.

