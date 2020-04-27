Ryan Reynolds Helps Fan By Telling Him To "walk Away" From 'Green Lantern'

DCU fans were extremely disappointed with the 2011 superhero film Green Lantern. Since then, the makers have not announced anything for the future of Green Lantern Corps which is a huge part of the DC universe. Ryan has been open about his feelings for the film Green Lantern. He has openly trolled the film and himself. He has also dedicated a post-credits scene from Deadpool 2 to make fun of the film and himself for playing the Green Lantern. He recently tried to warn one of his fans and recommended “walking away” from it. Read more about what Ryan Reynolds said.

Green Lantern is available to rent for $0.99 on Apple TV, it’s been 9 years... should I do it @VancityReynolds ? — Oli (@oliver___u) April 25, 2020

Walk away. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 25, 2020

Ryan Reynolds' Twitter reply for a fan asking about Green Lantern

Ryan Reynolds took to his Twitter to reply to a fan who asked him if he should invest 99 cents by renting Green Lantern. The Deadpool actor simply replied, ”Walk away” which certainly shows his feeling for the disaster superhero film. The film was made on a massive budget of $200 million while it managed to bring back only $219.9 million through worldwide box office collections. This might be one of the biggest reasons for not introducing the Green Lantern to DC’s famous Justice League.

What's next for Ryan Reynolds?

On the professional end, Ryan Reynolds was seen in the Netflix film, 6 Underground. Its casting team includes Melanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ben Hardy in key roles. Other than that, Ryan will be returning to play the lead role in a sequel to the 2017 film, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. Ryan will be sharing the big screen with two very experienced actors, Samuel L Jackson and Salma Hayek who will be returning as Darius Kincaid and Sonia Kincaid, respectively.

