'Saaho' Shooting Locations: Know The Picturesque Locations Of The Movie

Saaho is an action-thriller movie that released in 2019 that starred Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhas and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles. The movie was well-received by the audience because of its unique storyline and upbeat songs. The story of the movie revolves around how the responsibility of saving the entire city falls on the shoulders of one man after the villain has given unrestricted access of dangerous weapons to his goons. There are several picturesque locations that provide an aesthetic value to the movie scenes. Here is everything one needs to know about the shooting locations of Saaho.

Also read | 'The Martian' Filming Location Left Fans Wondering About How Matt Damon Shot The Film

Here are the details of the shooting locations of Saaho

Saaho movie was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year 2019. Saaho was shot in some of the most exotic locations. They include Austria, Abu Dabi, Dubai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

Also read | Where Was 'Night Of The Lepus' Filmed? Know The Filming Locations Of The Movie

Top of Tyrol

According to a report by Filmapia, the superhit song Enni Soni from the movie Saaho was shot at the Top of Tyrol. It is one of the most beautiful locations situated in Austria.

Beach Verudela Pula

Some of the shots of the song Bad Boys was shot at Verudela Pula beach. This beach is located in Croatia. It is one of the most famous tourist locations in Croatia. It is one of most picturesque filming locations of Saaho.

Also read | Where Is 'Restored' Filmed? Here Are Details About The Series' Filming Locations

Liwa Desert

The car chase scenes when Prabhas is being chased by the police is shot at the Liwa desert. Liaw desert is located in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. The Liwa desert also has a large oasis.

Hangar 7

Some parts of the romantic song Enni Soni from the movie Saaho are also shot at the Hangar 7. This hangar is located in Austria. Helicopters and race cars are stationed here. It is one of the exotic Saaho shooting locations.

The Wilten Basilika Church

Some parts of the romantic song Baby Won’t You Tell Me are shot at the Wilten Basilika Church. This church is located in Innsbruck in Austria. The church is adorned with ornate interior architecture. It is one of the most beautiful Saaho shooting locations.

Highline179

Some parts of the Enni Soni are shot at the Highline 179. Highline 179 is located at the Bavarian-Austrian Border. It is situated at the 144 meters above the Bavarian-Austrian Border.

Image courtesy- @actorprabhas Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.