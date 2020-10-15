Where Is 'Restored' Filmed? Here Are Details About The Series' Filming Locations

Restored is a series about Brett Waterman who restores old buildings and historical structures. The series has had five seasons so far and is available for streaming on DIY Network website. Viewers of Restored wanted to know where the series was filmed. Here is everything one wants to know about the filming locations of Restored.

Read to know the filming locations of Restored

Where is Restored filmed?

According to Redlandsdailyfacts.com, the houses that are restored in the series are located in the Redlands, a city in California. The producers of the show have only considered those homes that were built before the 1950s. The houses are located in Redlands and surrounding areas only. It is one of the most beautiful and picturesque filming locations of Restored.

The site has also reported that the executive producer of Restored, Camille Hardman had said that the people living in the area have been very supportive and cooperative. Redlands was absolutely loved by Brett Waterman because of its rich architecture. The people of the town are really excited to have the team of Restored shooting there. They also think that the show will help put their town on the map.

According to Gpaconsulting-us.com, the filming locations of Restored also include the regions of Inland Empire in California. Inland Empire had houses with similar structures to the ones in Redlands. This filming location of Restored had houses with rich architectural history and character. This area has a lot of homes set in the Victorian style.

Redlandsdailyfacts.com also reports that Brett Waterman restores historical houses that need attention. The repairs and restoration are done keeping the structure of the house in mind by Brett. He makes sure that the character of the homes are not lost but rather they stand in strong and in new glory. The house is modernised by turning it into a livable space.There is a proper selection process for the houses that are considered for restoration. The owners of the historical house must have the budget for the same. They must also be ready to leave the house for a few weeks until the restoration is done.

Image courtesy- @restoredtv Instagram

