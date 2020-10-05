'Campfire Kiss' Filming Location: Know Where The Picturesque Scenes Of The Film Were Shot

Campfire Kiss is a popular romantic movie that released in 2017. The movie is directed by James Head and is written by Rick Suvalle and Ali Skovbye. The movie stars Danica McKellar, Paul Greene, Allisa Skovbye and Dylan Kingwell in lead roles. The movie was released on Hallmark channel.

The plot revolves around a single mother who wants to mend her relationship with her son who often remains detached with her. Therefore, she decides to take him camping. But during her stay at the camp, she logs heads with her neighbouring cabin owner who is a single father. He too had come with his daughter to come to good terms with her.

Here’s a list of where the filming of the Campfire Kiss took place

Timberland Ranch, (Maple Ridge)

According to Whatsfilming.ca, one of Campfire Kiss movie's filming location Timberland Ranch. Timberland Ranch is located in Canada. It is one of the most beautiful filming locations of Campfire Kiss. It is set surrounding pine forests. The location also has horses for tourists. Movies like X-Men, Jumanji and Good Boys II were also shot here.

Thomas Haney Secondary School (Maple Ridge)

Thomas Haney Secondary School is one of the filming location of Campfire Kiss. Thomas Haney Secondary School is located in Maple Ridge in British Columbia. This, too, is located in Canada. The school has a huge campus and is surrounded by a lot of greenery. This kind of location was perfect for the movie. This picturesque scenery is one of the most beautiful Campfire Kiss filming locations.

Valhalla Pure Outfitters (Abbotsford)

Valhalla Pure Outfitters is one of the filming locations of Campfire Kiss movie. It is located in Canada as well. It is an outdoor shop that sells camping and snowboarding products.

Zajac Ranch for Children (Mission)

This ranch is also one of the filming locations of the Campfire Kiss. This ranch is located in Canada. Zajach Ranch for Children is exclusively for children. The main aim of this ranch is to help little campers develop life-long skills and learn to be independent. Various activities like team-building, horse riding and boating are done her. This is also one of the most beautiful filming locations of the Campfire Kiss movie. According to IMDB, Riverdale series, X-Men 2 and Lake Placid were shot at this location.

Hallmark movies

Hallmark is known to produce romantic and heart-warming movies. The movies produced by Hallmark are always family-friendly. Some of its best primetime series include Good Witch, When Calls The Heart and Chesapeake Shores.

