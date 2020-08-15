'Saaho' Shooting Locations Span From Austria To Abu Dabi: See List Here

Saaho 2019 is an action thriller film that stars actors Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The plot of this film revolves around an undercover cop who is involved in a battle. Are you wondering, “Where was Saaho filmed”? Here is an insight into the Saaho shooting location.

Where was Saaho filmed?

Saaho was filmed in Austria, Romania, Abu Dabi, Dubai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

Saaho locations

Top of Tyrol

Some sequences of the Enni Soni song from Saaho were reportedly shot at the Top of Tyrol. Located in Austria, this place offers one a panoramic view of the Eastern Alps. You can check out the Enni Soni song from Saaho here.

Park Plaza Verudela Pula

Some sequences of the Bad Boy song from Saaho were reportedly shot at Park Plaza Verudela Pula. Located in Pula Croatia, this resort is quite famous among tourists. You can check out the Bad Boy song here.

Liwa Desert

The protagonist of the film appears to be chased at the Liwa Desert. The Liwa Desert is located in Abu Dabi. The Liwa Desert also has a large oasis in the West.

Hangar-7

Some sequences of the Enni Soni song have reportedly been shot at the Hangar-7 building. Located in Salzburg, Austria, this unique building houses historical planes, helicopters as well as race cars. The famous aircraft, Flying Bulls is also stationed here.

The Wilten Basilika Church

Some sequences of the Baby Won’t You Tell Me song have reportedly been shot in front of this church. The Wiltener Basilika church is located in the city of Innsbruck, Austria. This church gives one a deep insight into Rococo art. You can check out the Baby Won’t You Tell Me song here:

Highline179:

Some sequences of the Enni Soni song have reportedly been shot here. Highline179 is a suspension footbridge that is situated near Reutte on the Bavarian-Austrian Border. This bridge rises up to a height of 374 ft above the Ehrenburg castle. Further, the bridge establishes connectivity between Fort Claudia and the Ehrenburg ruins. Interestingly, Highline179 is the longest footbridge in the world.

