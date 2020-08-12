Where Was Away And Back Filmed? Filming Locations Of The Jason Lee & Minka Kelly Starrer

Away and Back is directed by Jeff Bleckner and was released in 2015. The drama-comedy movie saw Jason Lee, Minka Kelly, and Maggie Elizabeth Jones playing the lead roles. Read on to know more about the shooting location of the Away and Back movie. The movie has a rating of 6.1/10 on IMDb.

Plot of Away and Back movie

The film Away and Back showcased a story of a widower Pete who tries to raise his 3 kids in the countryside. His daughter is a nature enthusiast and is mesmerised when a pair of trumpeter swans make a nest on their Peterson farm near their house. However when the mother swan is killed, a pushy and know it all ornithologist named Ginny arrives, and take charge of the swan's eggs, meanwhile, sparks fly between Pete and Ginny.

Away and back shooting location

The drama-comedy film is widely popular and people often watch it on the digital platform. Filming of Away and Back was done in various locations in the USA. However, the main shoot location included Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge, Cheney, Washington, USA. The Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge is located within 6 miles of Cheney in Washington state. It is located on the eastern edge of the Columbia Basin in Spokane County in Washington state. Take a look at a few images of the location where the movie Away and Back was filmed.

Away and Back movie cast

Jason Lee, Minka Kelly, and Maggie Elizabeth Jones played the lead cast of the film among other supporting roles. Jason Lee played the role of Jack Peterson in Away and Back. Jason Lee is best known for his work in series like My Name Is Earl, Mallrats, and Memphis Beat" He was also seen in Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Clerks II and Cop Out, Heartbreakers, Stealing Harvard, A Guy Thing, Vanilla Sky, Almost Famous, Dreamcatcher and Mumford to name a few.

Minka Kelly was seen in the role of Jennie Newsom. Minka Kelly is an American actress and model. She is best known for her work in NBC drama series Friday Night Lights (2006–2009), shows like Parenthood (2010–2011), Charlie's Angels, Almost Human and as Dawn Granger / Dove in the series Titans.

Maggie Elizabeth Jones was seen in the role of Frankie Peterson in Away and Back. Maggie has appeared in movies like Identity Thief, We Bought a Zoo and was a series regular on Ben and Kate as well. Other cast included Jaren Lewison, Connor Paton, Stephen Miller, David Haysom, Jarod Joseph, Michaela Gilchrist, Ryan Northcott, Chris Shields, David LeReaney, Bernard Starlight, and Colton Short.

