As 'Death On The Nile' Trends, Here’s Reimagining Agatha's 'And Then There Were None'

Death on the Nile by Agatha Christie has been grabbing headlines ever since the 2020 remake’s trailer dropped. Fans seem to be excited to see Gal Godot starring in this mystery drama ever since her stint as Goddess of Themiscyra, Diana aka Wonder Woman. On that note here is a reimagining of Agatha Christie’s And There Were None if it is made in Bollywood.

The plot of And Then There Were None revolves around 10 strangers who are brought to an island by a mysterious host. However, on arriving they find that the host is MIA and instead his two servants, Thomas and Ethel Rogers greets them. As they get acquainted with one another, they learn that each is guilty of murder. Soon, one by one the guests start dying mysterious death until there were none!

General Sir John Mandrake- Amitabh Bachchan

He is guilty of ordering the death of a lieutenant who was having an affair with his wife. Known for his charismatic persona, Amitabh Bachchan seems just the person to pull off this role.

Image credit: cinenostalgia Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Emily Brent- Dimple Kapadia

She is guilty of the death of her nephew who was very young. Having played grey characters before, Dimple Kapadia seems ideal for this role.

Image credit: fpd8652 Instagram, DimpleKapadia fan page Instagram

Dr Edward G Armstrong- Hrithik Roshan

He is a doctor who is guilty of being drunk during an operation which resulted in his patient dying. But according to the story, there is more than what meets the eye when it comes to Armstrong. Known for his brilliant acting skills, Hrithik Roshan seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: mi_cine_clasico Instagram, Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Prince Nikita Starloff- Ranbir Kapoor

He is a pompous womanizer who is guilty of killing two children while speeding. Known for his great acting skills and charming personality, Ranbir Kapoor might be able to pull off this role.

Image credit: legendaryhollywood_films_stars Instagram, RanbirKapoorofficial Instagram

Vera Claythorne- Deepika Padukone

She is accused of murdering her sister’s fiancée but it is later revealed that she is innocent. However, the sinister ways of the island life soon get to her and she is innocent no longer. Being a good actor and having played simple girls on screen before, she might be perfect for this role.

Image credit: classichollywoodportraits Instagram, Deepika Padukone Instagram

Judge Francis J Quinncannon- Anupam Kher

He is guilty of ordering the hanging of the young man. However, just like Armstrong, even he has deeper, sinister secrets. Known for essaying such roles multiple times on the screen, Anupam Kher seems like just the actor for this role.

Image credit: fig_point Instagram, Anupam Kher Instagram

Phillip Lombard- Anil Kapoor

This man is guilty of the ending the lives of 21 tribesmen from East Africa. Having played a crazy, hardened cop in Malang, Anil Kapoor might be perfect for the role.

Image credit: classichollywood20 Instagram, Anil Kapoor Instagram

Thomas Rogers- Boman Irani

He is the servant who welcomes the guests on the island. After the initial murders take place, people start doubting him but even he is found dead, his head being split open with an axe. He is later found guilty of the death of his former, invalid employer. Being a good actor, Boman Irani might be able to pull off such a role.

Image credit: ashlandt Instagram, Boman Irani Instagram

Ethel Rogers- Ratna Pathak Shah

She is the wife of Rogers who is found dead on the second day itself, having died in her sleep. A great actor, Ratna Pathak Shah seems ideal to essay this role on screen.

Image credit: film_mewse Instagram ,ratna.pathak.shah.fan_account Instagram

