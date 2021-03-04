'Kumkum Bhagya' March 4 Written Update: Aliya Hires Gayatri, Ranbir And Prachi Reconcile

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles is witnessing some high-end drama. While Prachi and Ranbir are stuck in a love triangle, Pragya enters the Mehra mansion after changing her identity. Prachi refrains from expressing her love for Ranbir as she knows Rhea will be hurt by this. Sarita on the other hand wonders why Abhi isn't making an effort to meet Pragya despite knowing the fact his sister hates her.

Kumkum Bhagya 4 March 2021 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya March 4 episode, Pragya tells herself that she has all the rights on Abhi and that she's his wife. She adds that she will get to any lengths to meet him and will do anything so that Aliya doesn't recognise her. Sarita is scared about Pragya's whereabouts as she knows that Aliya will leave no stone unturned in harming her. However, she blesses her daughter and backs her decision. She asks her to not worry about the house and her kids and urges her to focus on Abhi. Meanwhile, Aliya once again tries to get in touch with Purab, but the latter refuses to talk to her.

Prachi bumps into Ranbir at college and apologies to him for being rude. The latter understands what she's going through and forgives her for the same. Later, Prachi meets Palak and asks why she did not tie the knot with her boyfriend. Palak gets scared that Prachi will come to know the truth. She changes the topic and runs from there.

Meanwhile, Pragya meets Tanu And Aliya and the duo enquires about the new maid. Aliya tells Gayatri that she will have to give interviews and only then they will hire her. Aliya asks her several questions but Pragya doesn't get scared. She changes her voice and answers her. After her confident replies, Mitali says that she's perfect for the house. Things turn ugly when the two want to see her face. But Gayatri tricks them and tells them that she can't show her face as she can't pull down her dupatta.

