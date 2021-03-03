Anjum Fakih Wishes To Turn 'Kundali Bhagya' Into 'murder Mystery', Targets Prithvi-Sherlyn

As per the current track of Kundali Bhagya, starring Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Swati Kapoor, Sanjay Gagnani and others, Prithvi is all set to wreak havoc in Preeta and Shristi’s life and looks like Anjum has a special demand from the makers of the show. On Wednesday afternoon, she posted a pic from the sets of Kundali Bhagya and asked if the show can be turned into a ‘murder mystery’ for once. She added that her ‘life is messed up’ and that she ‘doesn’t need a man to make it worse’.

Anjum wishes to turn Kundali Bhagya into a 'murder mystery'

Anjum took a dig at the antagonists of the show-Sherlyn, Prithvi and Mahira. She asked, “How to get away with Prithvi?”, “How to get away with Sherlyn?” and “How to get away with Mahira?”. The three characters in the show leave no stone unturned in creating new issues in the Luthra mansion, and most importantly, the trio doesn’t want Karan and Preeta to live happily.

Anjum Fakih concluded, “Analise Keating got me like”. Soon, her on-screen mother Sarla (Supriya Shukla) went on to call her a ‘bored soul’ and penned that she will soon come to spice up her life. “Till then, do not murder anyone,” Shukla quipped. Fakih is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses from the sets of the series.

On Tuesday, Shraddha Arya, Ruhi and Anjum teamed up for a fun video on the sets of the show. The girl gang goofed around and grooved to the beats of Kishore Kumar, Mahendra Kapoor, Shailendra Singh's song from the movie, Amar Akbar Anthony. "I promise it can’t get lamer than this," Arya wrote. Earlier, Shraddha shared another reel on Instagram and showed how she would react if she saw her ex in public. However, it was her own version of Yashraj’s Pawri Horahi Hai that went viral in no time.

According to the current Kundali Bhagya episodes, Preeta is getting suspicious of Sherlyn and wishes to learn more about the latter's relation with Prithvi. Meanwhile, Sarla and Rakhi are prepping up for Kritika and Prithvi's wedding. Mahira hatches a new plan to keep Preeta away from Karan. Take a look at the new promo here.

