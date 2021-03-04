'Anupamaa' March 3 Written Update: Vanraj-Anupamaa Enjoy Family Time, Kavya Meets Anirudh

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some major twists in the plot. Vanraj and Anupamaa are happy to see their children at peace. The duo decides to go to visit their cousin along with Leela, Hasmukh, and Mamaji. In the car, the Shahs listen to old classics and Vanraj recalls his fond memories with Anupamaa.

Anupamaa March 3, 2021 written update

In the Anupamaa March 3 episode, Samar and Anupamaa spend some quality time together. While the former was busy talking to his mother, Nandini visits his house and eavesdrops on their conversation. Samar notices her and talks about some girls in Mumbai who were smitten by his skills. He tries to make Nandini jealous. She listens to his stories and leaves the home in disguise. Samar calls Nandini and tells her that he was just joking, however, the latter refuses to listen.

Vanraj on the other hand, tells Anupamaa that he's proud of Samar and that he thought he wasn't on the right track. He adds that children at his age need to focus on their career or else they lose dedication with people's interference. Things turn ugly when Vanraj goes home and sees Samar romancing Nandini. He lashes out at his son for his behaviour.

Also Read | Tahir Raj Bhasin Gives Out A Quirky Version Of His 'tudum' Services, Hints At New Project

Also Read | Pulkit Samrat Introduces Unni Elephant From 'Haathi Mere Saathi': 'We Shared Our Meals'

Kavya goes to meet Anirudh and asks him to sign on the house deal papers. The latter does it for her and tells her that he will always be there if need be. Anirudh also tells his wife that their divorce will not take time as they've been living separately for years now. Kavya hugs him and informs him that she's happy that they're not fighting while parting ways. The duo decides to be there for each other. Now, Kavya's house share is divided between them. Meanwhile, Anupamaa is shocked to see that Samar has brought home a girl while the entire family had gone out. She wants to speak up this time, but she decides to remain quiet as she knows he's wrong and Samar's father has the right to explain to him about his whereabouts.

Also Read | Brie Larson Teases New Project With Tessa Thompson, Says 'We’re Cooking Something Up'

Also Read | Anjum Fakih Wishes To Turn 'Kundali Bhagya' Into 'Murder Mystery', Targets Prithvi-Sherlyn

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.