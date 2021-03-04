Parth Samthaan Urges Fans To Not Send Cakes, Gifts On His B'day; Asks To 'donate To Needy'

Actor Parth Samthaan will ring in his 30th birthday on March 11 and fans have already started sending him cakes and gifts to celebrate the countdown to his special day. On Wednesday night, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor took to Instagram and requested his fans to not send him birthday cakes or gifts. He asked them to share them with the poor in their area instead.

In his statement, he wrote, "Special request to all people sending me gifts and cakes for my birthday. I would be happy if y'all can send the same cakes and gifts to the poor children around your area and not me. In fact, I would appreciate that the most. Please donate to the needy ones, contribute to the society, your love and support is enough for me. So please take a picture if you are willing to do this and message me on social media. I would gladly post it everywhere. #spreadhappiness Thank you everyone for all your blessings and love! Bless You. Love- P.S."

Sharing his note on Instagram, the actor wrote in his caption, "Dusron ki madad karna hi sabse Badi Khushi hain. #spreadlove." (Biggest happiness lies in helping others). As soon as Parth Samthaan's Instagram post was up, fans rushed to drop comments. Many agreed to keep his request.

Parth requests fans to not send gifts and cakes

Also Read | Tahir Raj Bhasin Gives Out A Quirky Version Of His 'tudum' Services, Hints At New Project

Also Read | Pulkit Samrat Introduces Unni Elephant From 'Haathi Mere Saathi': 'We Shared Our Meals'

Parth is currently basking in the success of the recently released music album, Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham. It was on January 21, when the makers of his music album unveiled the video online. Sung by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal, Javed Akhtar and Rashmi Virag have penned the lyrics of the song. Parth stars alongside Gulshan Kumar’s youngest daughter, Khushali Kumar.

Parth is now gearing up for the release of his first web show, Hero. It was in July 2020 when Ekta Kapoor had announced that the filming of Parth Samthaan's digital debut project, Main Hero Boll Raha Hu had begun. However, the shoot was put to a halt due to the pandemic.

Also Read | Brie Larson Teases New Project With Tessa Thompson, Says 'We’re Cooking Something Up'

Also Read | Anjum Fakih Wishes To Turn 'Kundali Bhagya' Into 'Murder Mystery', Targets Prithvi-Sherlyn

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.