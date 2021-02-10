Saba Pataudi Wishes Saif Ali Khan's Ex-wife Amrita Singh On Her Birthday

Saif Ali Khan's ex-wife Amrita Singh celebrated her 63rd birthday on February 9. On the occasion of Amrita Singh's birthday, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi took to her Instagram story to upload a collage of pictures to wish her. In the picture, there were four panels which included pictures of young Amrita and on the other side, it was a picture with her children. Check it out.

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi's Instagram story

(Image credit: Saba Pataudi's Instagram story)

Amrita Singh made her debut in the film industry with the film Betaab in the year 1993. She was a popular actor in the late '80s. She married Saif Ali Khan in January 1991 and the couple is parents to actor Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan. They filed for divorce in 2004.

Saba Pataudi is a jewellery designer who is active on her social media. She often shares pictures of the jewellery as well as memories from her family book. She also took to her Instagram story to pay respect to Rajiv Kapoor who passed away yesterday. In the picture, she wrote, "Rajiv Kapoor...u will be missed". Rajiv Kapoor was Saif's second wife's uncle.

(Image credit: Saba Pataudi's Instagram story)

In another story, she reposted Kareena Kapoor Khan's post where she posted a monochrome picture of Rajiv Kapoor. In the caption, Kareena wrote, "Broken but strong [heart broken emoji]". While reposting, Saba added a 'R.I.P' sticker and wrote, "You will be remembered. Gone too sudden and too soon." Check it out.

(Image credit: Saba Pataudi's Instagram story)

Rajiv Kapoor died due to heart attack at the age of 59. Many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to mourn his death. The news was announced by Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram. Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tara Sutaria, and others attended the funeral. Actor Alia Bhatt returned from the Maldives after the news of Ranbir Kapoor's uncle Rajiv Kapoor's death came out.

Rajiv Kapoor made his debut with Ram Teri Ganga Maili and went on to become a producer and a director after few years. In December 2020, it was announced that he will make a comeback after 28 years with Ashutosh Gowariker's movie Toolsidas Junior. Sanjay Dutt was to play the lead role in the movie.

