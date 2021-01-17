Saif Ali Khan's Sister Saba Shares Adorable Throwback Picture With Kareena

Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor. Clad in black, the two can be seen winning hearts with their looks. While captioning the post, Saba recalled her beautiful bond with Kareena that started on a friendly note.

Saba shares a throwback picture with Kareena

Further, Saba wrote, “Sister Too...Bhabi..Jaaaaaan!!” Apart from this, Saba also shared another throwback picture with her father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor indulged in some serious conversations. Kareena who was touched by the beautiful picture shared the same on her Instagram story and wrote, “Sisterhood, Love You.” Apart from this, Saba's sister Soha Ali Khan also shared another throwback picture featuring the two sisters together. Earlier, she had shared an adorable picture with her mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. "Going down memory lane....â¤ï¸" she captioned the post.

Read: Kareena Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic With Saif From 2007, Says, 'take Me Back'

Read: Saif Ali Khan's Sister Saba Posts Throwback Picture From Soha's Wedding

Saba Ali Khan is the second child of actor Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The Pataudi sibling stays away from the limelight and is a jewellery designer. She did Diploma in Gemology and Design at the Gemological Institute of America. The 44-year-old jewellery designer is single and hasn't been married yet. According to a report by Bollywoodshaadis, after the death of her father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 2011, Saba was named as the custodian of the royal trust of Bhopal and takes care of the properties in Bhopal and Saudi Arabia, worth Rs. 1000 crore. While Saif took the Nawab of Pataudi title after their father’s death, Saba chose to be the Chief Trustee of the Bhopal Trust.

Read: Kareena Kapoor's Glimpse Of Swanky New House Wows Celebs, Congratulatory Messages Pour In

Read: Janhvi Kapoor Aces Kylie Jenner's Accent As She Plays A Game With Kareena Kapoor Khan

(Image credit: Saba Ali Khan/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.