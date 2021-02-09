Ibrahim Ali Khan To Choose Cricket Over Bollywood? Saba Ali Khan Asks Fans To Guess

Saba Ali Khan recently shared a post on her Instagram handle featuring her nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is also the son of actors Saif Ali Khan & Amrita Singh. Ibrahim has been the subject of media attention ever since his elder sister Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut as an actress although, he does not currently have a public social media account.

Saba Ali Khan shared a picture of Ibrahim and asked fans what future they think he will choose to embark upon. Saif's sister Saba is the daughter of legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi who was a legendary cricketer. Mansoor Ali Khan was nicknamed 'Tiger Pataudi' when he played in the Indian cricket team. Saba recently had shared a picture of Ibrahim batting while playing cricket and captioned it "Definitely...a FOUR!!! Ibrahim Ali Khan. Do you think he'll follow in his grandfather's footsteps,and play cricket for #teamindia ðŸ˜Ž. Saba also asked fans to leave their answers in the comments section. Take a look at the post below.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's photos; fans react

Ibrahim Ali Khan was recently featured in his aunt Saba Ali Khan's instagram post, playing cricket. As his aunt Saba asked fans what they thought of her nephew's future cricket career, several fans responded. Some fans seemed to think that Ibrahim would follow in his grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan's footsteps whereas some fans believe that he will follow his father Saif Ali Khan into Bollywood. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

More about Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan's photos receive quite a bit of attention on social media even though the star kid does not have an official social media account. Ibrahim has yet to make his much anticipated Bollywood debut; however, several fan pages for the star kid already exist on Instagram. On the other hand, his sister Sara Ali Khan is regular on Instagram, often posting photos of her and her family together. Ibrahim usually receives a lot of love from fans of Saif and Sara, whenever he makes an appearance on the latter's Instagram. Take a look at a recent photo of Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan from Sara's Instagram account below.

