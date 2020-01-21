Sabyasachi Mukherjee X H&M Is On The Way, Designer Creates History With This Collab

Sabyasachi is now set to become the first Indian designer to collaborate with fashion conglomerate H&M. The ace designer took to Instagram and shared a video where he talked about his upcoming collaboration. Read on to know more about this story.

Sabyasachi X H&M on the way

Sabyasachi Mukherjee celebrated the 20th anniversary of his brand. Apart from this, the ace designer has been experimenting more with his wedding line and dressing brides in some of the most stunning ensembles. Sabyasachi was also chosen by several celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Anushka Sharma to design their wedding looks.

Apart from this, Sabyasachi Mukherjee also launched his jewellery line and a flagship store to give the public a chance to experience his creations. But now, Sabyasachi Mukherjee is ready to launch one of his biggest collaborations. Sabyasachi is collaborating with global fashion conglomerate H&M for a special collection.

The Sabyasachi X H&M collection will be launched globally just like all the previous collaborations of H&M. Sabyasachi Mukherjee took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of this collaboration on Instagram. In the video, Sabyasachi Mukherjee is bringing together Indian fabrics and his Bengal tiger logo with his first ready-to-wear collection.

In an official statement, Sabyasachi talked about his brand’s collaboration with H&M. he said he is happy to announce his brand’s collaboration with H&M as it allows him and his brand the opportunity to share the Sabyasachi aesthetic to a wider audience in India and worldwide.

He further added since he has done couture for the majority of his career it is very exciting for him to bring that same finesse and craft to this collection’s ready-to-wear silhouette.

Image Courtesy: Sabyasachi Official Instagram

