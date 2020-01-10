Katy Perry Dazzles In Vibrant Jewels Designed By Sabyasachi, See Picture

The global pop-sensation and actor Katy Perry caught many eyeballs with her gorgeous looks she opted for the cover of a leading fashion magazine. The cover of the January 2020 edition, featuring Katy Perry, has garnered love from many of her fans.

She was seen in a colourful outfit and beautifully carved jewellery, belonging to the collections of renowned Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Later, the singer and Sabyasachi shared the motion poster on their official social media handles.

The 35-year old singer also penned a note giving details about the same. She mentioned that she opted for different clothes designed by Indian designers.

In her caption, she highlighted that the designers used upcycled and recycled material. She also asked her fans to give a few ideas to make our planet a better place to live. Check out her picture below.

The motion poster shared by Sabyasachi:

The Roar hitmaker also shared a few more stills in different outfits. She posed at different places across the metropolitan city, Mumbai. She posed while walking, sitting and dancing in the different pictures. Check out a few of them below:

More know about Katy Perry

Reportedly, Katy has won five American Music Awards, fourteen People's Choice Awards, four Guinness World Records, a Brit Award, and a Juno Award. Many reports state that she is the fifth Top Digital Singles Artist in the United States. Reportedly, she also became the first artist to have three songs receive Diamond certifications from the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America ) with Dark Horse, Firework, and Roar.

(*Cover Image Courtesy: Katy Perry Instagram*)

